November 10, 2020 - Renasant Bank recently announced that Mia Thompson has been promoted to Market President for Effingham County and Port Wentworth. Thompson has been a banker in the Effingham community for more than 20 years.
"I am very pleased to announce that Mia will be succeeding Barbara Liscio as our new Market President," says Ed Hutchinson, Senior Vice President and Division President. "We appreciate Barbara's service to the community and strong leadership over the years and wish her well in retirement. Mia's depth of experience and engagement in her community makes her the perfect choice to take on this new and exciting role."
Thompson actively serves her community as Treasurer for the Rotary Club of Effingham County, Chamber Ambassador, and Board Member for Family Promise of Effingham County. She is a member of Goshen United Methodist Church.
