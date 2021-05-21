May 21, 2021 - Miles McGinty has joined Bernard Williams & Company as an Account Executive in Life, Health & Financial Services. Prior to joining Bernard Williams & Company, McGinty was a sales representative with Arthrex in Savannah, GA and in Nashville, TN.
“Miles is known for his commitment to excellence and customer service,” Robert Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of Bernard Williams & Company said. “In his new role, Miles will work with new and existing Life, Health and Financial Service clients. His focus will be on Employee Benefits for businesses and personal insurance programs designed to protect families and their assets.”
A Savannah native, McGinty earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. He graduated from Benedictine Military School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.