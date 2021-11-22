November 22, 2021 - Nicholas Baxter has joined Bernard Williams & Company’s Commercial Lines Division as an Assistant Account Manager.
“Nicholas is customer-focused and he is a great addition to our team,” said Robert Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of Bernard Williams & Company.
Baxter’s responsibilities include the management of policies and assisting Senior Account Managers with customer service focused tasks. Before joining Bernard Williams & Company, he worked at Preferred Pest Control, where he was responsible for scheduling and servicing commercial accounts and residential customers in his route area.
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Baxter was an honor graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University, where he received his B.A. degree in Liberal Arts with a focus in Music.
Established in 1934 by Bernard F. Williams, Bernard Williams & Company is independently owned and serves the insurance and risk management needs of over 4,000 businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Headquartered in Savannah, Bernard Williams & Company offers clients a combination of quality, service and value from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.