September 28, 2022 - Great Oaks Bank announced that Nicole Sloan has joined the bank as Vice President, Senior Credit Officer. Nicole brings 20 years of banking experience to her new role of leading the bank’s credit administration team. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration degree from Saint Leo University and received her Executive Master of Business Administration from Auburn University.
Nicole and her husband, Jim, have three sons, a 10-month-old granddaughter, and two rescue pups. Outside the office, Nicole is an avid runner and is actively involved with First Baptist Church of Richmond Hill.
