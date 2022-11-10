November 10, 2022 - A collection of community leaders gathered to help Center Parc Credit Union officials and members celebrate the ribbon-cutting of its flagship financial center at 5698-A Ogeechee Road on Friday, Nov. 4.
While the new branch stands in unincorporated Chatham County, both Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson and Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton attended the ribbon cutting to show support of the members who are served by Center Parc in both cities.
The new financial center, located in an outparcel of the Berwick Marketplace, becomes Center Parc’s first stand-alone facility in the Savannah area. Two existing branches in Chatham County are located inside the Pooler Walmart at 160 Pooler Parkway and the Savannah Walmart at 6000 Ogeechee Road.
“With this modern, purpose-built facility, we are more prepared than ever to serve our members and our community,” said Chuck Head, CEO of APCU and Center Parc Credit Union. “We invite members and potential members to come see what this member-owned financial institution can do to help them reach their financial goals.”
For his vision in helping achieve this flagship branch, Center Parc named a conference room in Head’s honor. They also honored retired COO Theresa Stonecypher by dedicating the branch’s welcome center in her name.
Since Center Parc Credit Union makes supporting the communities a priority, the new 6,200-square-foot building includes several community-oriented features. For instance, groups can use its community room for meetings without charge.
The flagship location is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Drive-up ATM and ITM services are available on a 24-hour basis. Anyone who lives or works in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan or several other counties in
Georgia qualifies to become a member of Center Parc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.