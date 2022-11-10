CENTER PARC CREDIT UNION SAVANNAH.jpg

November 10, 2022 - A collection of community leaders gathered to help Center Parc Credit Union officials and members celebrate the ribbon-cutting of its flagship financial center at 5698-A Ogeechee Road on Friday, Nov. 4.

While the new branch stands in unincorporated Chatham County, both Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson and Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton attended the ribbon cutting to show support of the members who are served by Center Parc in both cities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.