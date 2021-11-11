November 11, 2021 - United Community Bank employees are celebrating America’s veterans through acts of kindness and service throughout the week of Nov. 8, leading up to the official U.S. holiday on Nov. 11. Team members are encouraged to take part in activities in their own communities to show appreciation for the freedoms and liberties provided by the men and women who have bravely worn the U.S. uniform. These activities include organizing collection drives for organizations that provide shelter for homeless vets, assembling and delivering care packages for veterans, military spouses and families, and writing thank you cards to veterans.
“As a nearly 21-year veteran of active U.S. Air Force and Naval Reserve Intelligence, it’s incredibly important to me that our team takes time to not only reflect on the contributions of our veterans but has the opportunity to express appreciation for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” said Rich Bradshaw, President and Chief Banking Officer for United Community Bank. “I am proud to have served our country and have immense respect for all those who have made the same choice.”
The company will also be making donations to local organizations serving veterans. One example is a recent $5,000 gift made to support efforts to establish a Fisher House near William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, S.C. Fisher House builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. An additional $25,000 will be distributed to organizations throughout the footprint that benefit veterans or their families, such as local chapters of the Wounded Warrior Project.
United Community Bank consistently supports veterans and their families, both through community involvement and as a banking partner. The bank has specific programs designed to support veteran small business owners and borrowers.
Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
