November 18, 2021 - Historic Savannah Foundation will host Brent Watts, president of Cabretta Capital, as the next presenter in the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. The presentation, titled Tax Incentives for Rehabilitation of Historic Properties” and set for Thursday, Dec. 2, will share information on the potential benefits of historic rehabilitation tax credits, the requirements for qualification, and the steps to take in the application process. Additionally, Watts will give a history of the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program and will provide an update on its current status.
Watts is from Savannah and graduated from Benedictine Military School. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance with a concentration in real estate from the University of Alabama. He got his start at a boutique tax credit syndicator in Atlanta in 2005, where he worked for 10 years. He started as an analyst and served in many roles, including as head of acquisitions, chief compliance officer for a registered investment advisor, senior vice president and shareholder. Watts is the founder of Cabretta Capital Corporation and serves as its president. He has acquired skills in partnership structuring, acquisitions, financial modeling, underwriting, fund management, and asset management. He has structured dozens of private placements and has provided equity for well over 100 multi-family, hospitality, and office properties during his career. Watts has been working extensively in low-income housing tax credit properties, historic tax credits, and several other tax advantaged programs since 2005.
“Brent’s experience in the field of Historic Tax Credits is extensive, and he’s able to take a subject that can be complex and intimidating and break it down so that it’s not just understandable, but also interesting,” HSF Education and Research Associate Kimberly Newbold said. “Taking advantage of the tax credit program has the potential to save owners of historic properties, a substantial amount of money, so you’re not going to want to miss this presentation.”
Watts’ lecture, held at HSF headquarters at 321 E. York Street, is free for HSF members and $10 for non-members. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. The event will be open to the public, but space is limited to 25 guests, so reservations are recommended. Members may RSVP for December’s lecture by emailing Justin Bristol at jbristol@myhsf.org. The $10 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.