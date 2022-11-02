November 2, 2022 - United Community Bank has announced the launch of their Early Pay service, a complementary benefit that provides customers receiving eligible direct deposits access to their funds up to two days ahead of the scheduled payment date.
“Customers trust us to provide simple and convenient solutions to help them manage their finances. By making funds available up to two days earlier, we are supporting our customers’ financial health by helping them manage cash flow and avoid overdraft fees,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United . “We see this feature as a complement to our other personal financial management tools found within our online and mobile banking platforms.”
There is no enrollment or fees for Early Pay. Customers are automatically enrolled when they receive an eligible direct deposit into a United Community Bank account.
In addition to introducing Early Pay, United has also launched additional tools to support customers’ financial health in recent months. The bank eliminated Returned Item NSF fees and also launched a Bank On™ certified checking account (United Essential Banking) that has fewer requirements and is ideal for underserved banking populations.
“We believe this convenient feature will help make our customers’ lives easier. We are committed to delivering award-winning customer satisfaction that makes a real impact,” added Harton.
Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
