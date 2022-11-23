November 23, 2022 - Beaufort County has launched its first-ever digital budget book and has been awarded The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its FY 2023 Budget.

“The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 digital budget book, graphs, tables, and charts contained in the following pages reflect structurally balanced budgets for each fund, which was accomplished without a millage increase to taxpayers,” said Eric Greenway, Beaufort County Administrator. "This book also reflects the extraordinary efforts Budget Staff made to produce a user-friendly document that lends to greater availability of County information and transparency to the citizens of Beaufort County.”

