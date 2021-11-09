November 9, 2021 - The Veterans Day parade will impact Chatham Area Transit’s bus operations on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The buses will follow the regular weekday schedule; however, the parade, which begins at 10 a.m., is expected to block off some routes and some buses will be rerouted or delayed until the parade ends and the streets are cleared for traffic around 1 p.m.
Also, operation of the Dot shuttle will be suspended until after the parade.
A full list of missed stops can be found online HERE and below. Check for updates at catchacat.org and by checking their social media pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Stops missed for the Veterans Day Parade and nearest alternative stop
4 BARNARD
Outbound Stops missed - nearest alternative stop
- Liberty & Whitaker (EB) - transit center (610 West Oglethorpe Avenue)
- Whitaker & Jones (SB) – transit center
10 EAST SAVANNAH
Outbound Stops missed - nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Price (EB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & East Board St.(EB) – Wheaton & Live Oak
- Liberty & East Board (EB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Liberty & Randolph (EB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Family Dollar - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Blackshear Co. - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Waters - Wheaton & Live Oak
Inbound Stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- Wheaton & Waters Rd. (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Edinburgh (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Harmon St. (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Hitch (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Wheaton & Family Dollar - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Liberty & East Board (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- East Board & Perry (NE) - Wheaton & Live Oak
- Oglethorpe & Price – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) - transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) - transit center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) - transit center
11 CANDLER AND 14 ABERCORN
Outbound stops missed – closest alternative stop
- Abercorn & Oglethorpe (SB) – transit center
- Abercorn & Liberty (SB) - transit center
- Abercorn & Macon (SB) - transit center
- Abercorn & Jones (SB) - transit center
- Rose Of Sharon (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Wayne (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn &Huntingdon (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Hall (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Bolton (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Park (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Henry (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
Inbound Stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- Abercorn & Henry – Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Park - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Bolton - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Hall - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Huntingdon - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Wayne - Abercorn & Anderson
- Rose Of Sharon - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Jones - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Macon - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn &Liberty - Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Oglethorpe - Abercorn & Anderson
27 WATERS
Oubound stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Oglethorpe & Price (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Oglethorpe & East Board (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Liberty &East Board(EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Liberty & Randolph (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Wheaton & Hitch(EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Wheaton &Harmon - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Wheaton &Blackshear - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
- Waters Rd &Gwinnett (sb) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
Inbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- Wheaton & Waters (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Wheaton & Harmon (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Wheaton & Hitch (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Liberty & East Board (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- East Board & Perry (NB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Oglethorpe & Price (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Oglethorpe& Bull (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
- Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
28 WATERS
Outbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) – transit center
- Price & Oglethorpe (SB) – transit center
- Price & Liberty (SB) – transit center
- Price & Macon (SB) – transit center
- Price & Jones (SB) – transit center
- Price & Gordon (SB) – transit center
- Price & Huntingdon (SB) – transit center
- Gwinnett & Price (EB) – Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Atlantic (EB) – Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Paulsen (EB) – Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Harmon (EB) – Waters & 31st
- CAT Central (900 East Gwinnett) – Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Waters rd. – Waters & 31st
Inbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop
Inbound Stops Missed
- East Gwinnett (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- East Board & Huntindon(NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- East Board & Gordon (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- East Board & Jones(NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- East Board & Jones (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- East Board & Liberty (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- East Board & Perry (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
- Oglethorpe & Price (NB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Aberecorn (NB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) – transit center
31 SKIDAWAY
Outbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- Liberty & Whitaker (EB) – transit center
- Price & Harris (SB) – transit center
- Price & Jones (SB) – transit center
- Price & Gordon (SB) – transit center
- Price & Gwinnett (SB) – Anderson & Price
- Habersham & Gwinnett (SB) – Anderson & Price
- Habersham & Waldburg (SB) – Anderson & Price
- Habersham & Park (EB) – Anderson & Price
Inbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop
- East Board &Gwinnett (NB) – East Broad & Park
- East Board & Huntindon(NB) – East Broad & Park
- East Board &Gordon (NB) – East Broad & Park
- East Board & Jones (NB) – East Broad & Park
- East Board &Liberty (NB) – East Broad & Park
- East Board & Perry (NB) – East Broad & Park
- Oglethorpe &Price (NB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (NB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) – transit center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard – transit center
