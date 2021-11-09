Chatham Area Transit

November 9, 2021 - The Veterans Day parade will impact Chatham Area Transit’s bus operations on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The buses will follow the regular weekday schedule; however, the parade, which begins at 10 a.m., is expected to block off some routes and some buses will be rerouted or delayed until the parade ends and the streets are cleared for traffic around 1 p.m.

Also, operation of the Dot shuttle will be suspended until after the parade.

A full list of missed stops can be found online HERE and below.

Stops missed for the Veterans Day Parade and nearest alternative stop

4 BARNARD

Outbound Stops missed - nearest alternative stop

  • Liberty & Whitaker (EB) - transit center (610 West Oglethorpe Avenue)
  • Whitaker & Jones (SB) – transit center 

10 EAST SAVANNAH

Outbound Stops missed - nearest alternative stop

  • Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Price (EB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & East Board St.(EB) – Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Liberty & East Board (EB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Liberty & Randolph (EB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Family Dollar - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Blackshear Co. - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Waters - Wheaton & Live Oak

Inbound Stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • Wheaton & Waters Rd. (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Edinburgh (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Harmon St. (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Hitch (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Wheaton & Family Dollar - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Liberty & East Board (WB) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • East Board & Perry (NE) - Wheaton & Live Oak
  • Oglethorpe & Price – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) - transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) - transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) - transit center

11 CANDLER AND 14 ABERCORN

Outbound stops missed – closest alternative stop

  • Abercorn & Oglethorpe (SB) – transit center
  • Abercorn & Liberty (SB) - transit center
  • Abercorn & Macon (SB) - transit center
  • Abercorn & Jones (SB) - transit center
  • Rose Of Sharon (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Wayne (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn &Huntingdon (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Hall (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Bolton (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Park (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Henry (SB) - Abercorn & Anderson

Inbound Stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • Abercorn & Henry – Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Park - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Bolton - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Hall - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Huntingdon - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Wayne - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Rose Of Sharon - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Jones - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Macon - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn &Liberty - Abercorn & Anderson
  • Abercorn & Oglethorpe - Abercorn & Anderson 

27 WATERS

Oubound stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Oglethorpe & Price (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Oglethorpe & East Board (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Liberty &East Board(EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Liberty & Randolph (EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Wheaton & Hitch(EB) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Wheaton &Harmon - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Wheaton &Blackshear - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop
  • Waters Rd &Gwinnett (sb) - Gwinnett & Waters at the route 28 bus stop

Inbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • Wheaton & Waters (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Wheaton & Harmon (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Wheaton & Hitch (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Liberty & East Board (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • East Board & Perry (NB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Oglethorpe & Price (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Oglethorpe& Bull (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC
  • Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) - Gwinnett & Waters Rd. at the 28 stop ITC 

28 WATERS

Outbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) – transit center
  • Price & Oglethorpe (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Liberty (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Macon (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Jones (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Gordon (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Huntingdon (SB) – transit center
  • Gwinnett & Price (EB) – Waters & 31st
  • Gwinnett & Atlantic (EB) – Waters & 31st
  • Gwinnett & Paulsen (EB) – Waters & 31st
  • Gwinnett & Harmon (EB) – Waters & 31st
  • CAT Central (900 East Gwinnett) – Waters & 31st
  • Gwinnett & Waters rd. – Waters & 31st

Inbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop

Inbound Stops Missed

  • East Gwinnett (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
  • East Board & Huntindon(NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
  • East Board & Gordon (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
  • East Board & Jones(NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
  • East Board & Liberty (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
  • East Board & Perry (NB) - Gwinnett & Atlantic
  • Oglethorpe & Price (NB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Aberecorn (NB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) – transit center

31 SKIDAWAY

Outbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • Liberty & Whitaker (EB) – transit center
  • Price & Harris (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Jones (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Gordon (SB) – transit center
  • Price & Gwinnett (SB) – Anderson & Price
  • Habersham & Gwinnett (SB) – Anderson & Price
  • Habersham & Waldburg (SB) – Anderson & Price
  • Habersham & Park (EB) – Anderson & Price

Inbound stops missed – nearest alternative stop

  • East Board &Gwinnett (NB) – East Broad & Park
  • East Board & Huntindon(NB) – East Broad & Park
  • East Board &Gordon (NB) – East Broad & Park
  • East Board & Jones (NB) – East Broad & Park
  • East Board &Liberty (NB) – East Broad & Park
  • East Board & Perry (NB) – East Broad & Park
  • Oglethorpe &Price (NB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Abercorn (NB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) – transit center
  • Oglethorpe & Barnard – transit center

