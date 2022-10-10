2022 Risk Sentiment Index Article Graphic.jpg

October 10, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation’s top 100 commercial insurance brokerages, recently released its annual Construction Industry Risk Sentiment Index indicating a lower perceived risk exposure of 4.45 (out of 10) compared to 4.92 in 2021. Results indicate more construction businesses are implementing a formal risk strategy (82% compared to 69% in 2021) and reviewing their strategy annually (72% compared to 60% in 2021).

The Construction Risk Sentiment Index is conducted each year to provide construction businesses with insight and benchmarking data that is both operationally and geographically significant. The survey was distributed to businesses across the Southeast served by Sterling Seacrest Pritchard and included prime contractors, sub-contractors, and owners/developers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.