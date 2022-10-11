October 11, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has been awarded a Best Practices Agency standing by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group.
More than 2,600 independent agencies throughout the country were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency must be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories. Agencies are nominated by either a Big “I” affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
“We are honored to be recognized as part of this prestigious list of the nation’s top performing agencies,” says Sterling Seacrest Pritchard CEO Jim Bailey. “This recognition is further confirmation of commitment to both our people and our processes which allow us to continuously provide our clients with best-in-class solutions.”
Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Atlanta-based firm Reagan Consulting join forces to study the country’s leading agencies. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and a select few are awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Big “I” as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard is the result of the 2021 merger of the two premier specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firms based in Georgia - Sterling Seacrest Partners and Pritchard & Jerden.
