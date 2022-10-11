October 11, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has been awarded a Best Practices Agency standing by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group.

More than 2,600 independent agencies throughout the country were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency must be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories. Agencies are nominated by either a Big “I” affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

