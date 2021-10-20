October 20, 2021 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center received a $42,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to establish an entrepreneurship academy.
The Truist Entrepreneurship Academy will be a two-year training and development program designed to support small business owners and entrepreneurs. Through a series of eight modules, participants will be guided through topics necessary to grow a successful business. Modules have been developed and will be delivered by experience faculty from the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center.
“This generous grant from Truist Foundation enables us to bring a new program with high-level business training to Savannah-area businesses,” said Becky Brownlee, area director for the UGA SBDC in Savannah. “We are looking forward to launching the Truist Entrepreneurship Academy in January 2022.”
The Truist Foundation grant will enable 40 business owners from the Savannah area to participate in the program at no cost. Interested business owners are invited to apply online. Ideal program participants can create economic impact through job creation and increased revenue.
“At Truist, our purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities aligns directly with efforts of the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center,” said Patton Dugas, Savannah market president at Truist, on behalf of Truist Foundation. “The Truist Entrepreneurship Academy will help entrepreneurs and small businesses prosper in our community and add to the economic vitality of our region.”
To apply visit https://ugasbdc.training/sav/Truist.
