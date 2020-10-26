October 26, 2020 - Great Oaks Bank recently celebrated the official grand opening of a new banking office at Savannah Quarters with a ribbon cutting and private client reception. The Pooler Chamber of Commerce officiated the ribbon cutting with bank executives, staff, and chamber members in attendance.
“We are pleased to expand our footprint in coastal Georgia,” states Coastal Division President, Jon Seagraves. “We see a need in the greater Savannah area for a local community bank and we are thrilled to be a part of the growing landscape in this region.”
Great Oaks Bank offers all the capabilities and conveniences of larger banks, but differentiates itself by offering exceptional customer service and warm, friendly face-to-face banking.
With the opening of the Savannah Quarters office, Great Oaks Bank now has five offices across the state of Georgia and will be opening a permanent Richmond Hill location in November 2020. The new Savannah Quarters office is located at 2100 Pooler Parkway, Pooler Georgia 31322. For more information, visit www.GreatOaks.Bank or call 912-450-6257.
