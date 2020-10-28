October 28, 2020 - Queensborough National Bank & Trust Company has been recognized as Georgia’s Best Small Bank by Newsweek.
This announcement comes with Newsweek’s first ever ranking of the financial institutions that are working to meet the needs of customers during these unprecedented times.
“Like virtually every other aspect of our lives – work, school, shopping, entertainment, you name it – the pandemic is changing the way Americans bank,” said Diane Harris, Newsweek’s deputy editor-in-chief, in announcing the awards. “And those changes, in turn, are creating a new set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to picking the financial institution that best suits our banking needs.”
With more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, U.S. banks were assessed based on 55 factors to develop a best-in-class option for 19 categories, including the Best Small Bank in every state.
“Queensborough is committed to the communities we serve to provide great service and uncomplicated banking since 1902,” said Bill Easterlin, Queensborough’s president and CEO. “We are delighted to provide the professional banker expertise you need with a personal banker attitude you want.”
Queensborough has a footprint that extends from Augusta to Savannah with more than 25 locations offering state-of-the-art technology and first-class customer service.
Newsweek and LendingTree considered “small banks” to be those with less than $10 billion in assets but among the five banks with the most branches in the state.
For more details on this recognition or the methodology can be found at www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2021/best-small-banks-state.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is Georgia’s community bank with more than 25 locations throughout Georgia. For more information, go to QNBTrust.bank and find Queensborough on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.
