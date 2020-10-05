October 5, 2020 - Bernard Williams & Company, Savannah’s largest 100% locally owned independent insurance agency, has been named the State Partner of the Year by Keystone Insurers Group. Celebrating 86 years in business, Bernard Williams & Company provides business and personal insurance, financial service products, group medical insurance, and group employee benefits to customers throughout Georgia, the Southeast and nationally.
“We are honored to be named Georgia State Partner of the Year by Keystone,” Richard Williams, CEO of Bernard Williams & Company said. According to Keystone, the award recognizes the agency within each of its states that best exemplifies Keystone’s mission: “Independence works better together.” Criteria includes demonstrating a commitment to growth through leadership mentoring, engaging in technology advancements, employing best practices to improve operations, developing new income streams to strengthen their business diversity as well as active participation in, and support of, the local community, and non-profit and charitable organizations.
“With Keystone, a nationally respected company comprised of 276 member agencies and 130 Keystone direct employees, we are able to provide additional resources benefiting our clients. We are able to stay true to who we are as an independent, locally owned company but provide resources and benefits for our clients, generally only available through national brokers,” Robert Daniels, Bernard Williams & Company’s Chief Operating Officer said. “We invest in employee training, mentoring, and technology advances, in addition to continually finding innovative ways to improve operations, be fiscally responsible, and more. We continue to grow strategically by adding new staff and having a full time Claims Manager dedicated to helping our customers navigate the claims process. All of these investments enable us to better serve our clients, employees and the community.”
