March 2, 2021 - Queensborough National Bank & Trust recently hired Patrick Blume as assistant vice president and branch manager at 7393 Hodgson Memorial Drive.
A native of Martinez, Blume started his banking career in 2005 with Georgia Bank and Trust. He then worked with First Chatham Bank in Savannah as a universal banker, deposit operations specialist and cash management officer. Blume earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in management from Augusta State University. He and his wife, Adrienne, live in Savannah with their sons Charlie, 2, and Hank, 2 months, and their dog, Louie.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is Georgia’s community bank with more than 25 locations throughout Georgia. For more information, visit QNBTrust.bank.
