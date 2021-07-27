July 27, 2021 - Savannah native Paul Mosley Sr. has joined the Queensborough National Bank and Trust Coastal Advisory Board.
Mosley, 47, serves as the Vice President of the Longshoreman's Association Local 1414, where he is responsible for managing more than 900 members. He works with the Georgia Ports Authority on general operations at the port, manages the union executive staff, negotiates contracts and assists in managing pension and benefits. He is married to Dr. Keenya Mosley, who works in education and manages their logistics business, P&K Transport Savannah, LLC.
“We are excited to have Paul join us at Queensborough,” says Mike English, Senior Vice President & Coastal Region Manager. “His experience, knowledge and perspective are incredible assets to our bank.”
The Coastal Advisory Board is a group of professionals from various business backgrounds that serves as a source of information, expertise and business development within the community to support the bank’s leadership.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is Georgia’s community bank with more than 25 locations throughout Georgia. Queensborough was named Best Small Bank in Georgia for 2021 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.QNBTRUST.bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.