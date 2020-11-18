November 18, 2020 - Cabretta Capital recently announced that Peter J. A. Rourk has joined the firm to serve as senior vice president of institutional tax credit investments. In this role, Rourk will focus on the development and maintenance of institutional investors looking for opportunities to positively impact communities through appropriately sourced tax equity programs.
“Peter has tremendous business relationships and a wide industry knowledge; we’re excited to have him join our team,” said Cabretta Capital President Brent Watts. “His recent addition will continue to fuel growth for Cabretta Capital.”
Rourk has extensive experience delivering state tax credit and federal tax equity investments. Prior to joining Cabretta Capital, he was managing director of tax credit investments and an executive leadership member for a leading national tax credit syndicator. During his tenure, Rourk was responsible for the placement of more than 500 million in federal and state tax credits. In addition, he previously served as vice president of business development for American Express in New York, where he developed two decades of financial services and corporate sales experience servicing multiple Fortune 1000 companies.
“I’m thrilled to join a company where all stakeholders are equally weighted and the communities in which we serve are our highest priority,” said Rourk. “Helping to drive growth and market share for Cabretta Capital is my immediate objective.”
