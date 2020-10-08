October 8, 2020 - Phillip Abshire has joined Bernard Williams & Company’s Personal Lines Division as Account Executive. Before joining Bernard Williams & Company, Abshire was a Customer Delivery Executive at Gulfstream Aerospace.
“Phillip has extensive and proven experience working with clients on long-term, strategic needs. His forward-thinking and ability to assess and address potential issues bring added value to our clients,” Robert Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of Bernard Williams & Company said. “He is truly dedicated and has a contagiously positive attitude. Our clients will certainly benefit from his customer service experience and commitment to excellence.”
Abshire is certified as a Georgia Resident Agent-Property and Casualty. An Augusta, GA native, he earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration and B.S. degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Southern University. Abshire is currently a member of the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway and his previous volunteer service includes the United Way of the Coastal Empire, Junior Achievement, and Leadership Georgia.
Established in 1934 by Bernard F. Williams, Bernard Williams & Company is independently owned and serves the insurance and risk management needs of over 4,000 businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Headquartered in Savannah, Bernard Williams & Company offers clients a winning combination of quality, service and value from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies.
