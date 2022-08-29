August 29, 2022 - Regina Pointer has been named the new marketing growth specialist for Center Parc Credit Union’s Savannah metro area, which includes Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties. In that role, she will support marketing and sales enablement efforts.
“I am excited about my new position, and about Center Parc’s commitment to the community I love,” said Pointer. “I am aligned with the Atlanta Postal Credit Union/Center Parc Credit Union mission statement to help our members achieve financial success by providing exceptional products and service. I look forward to spreading the good news about APCU/CPCU while focusing on expanding the brand, increasing membership and financial awareness in the Savannah metro area.”
