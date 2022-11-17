November 17, 2022 - Riley Young has been promoted to Cash Management Specialist for Queensborough’s Coastal and Statesboro markets.
Riley has been with Queensborough for over two years in the Savannah market, most recently serving customers as a Universal Banker in our Pooler branch. Riley has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.
