April 6, 2023 - Truist has announced that Ryan Martin has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Savannah Market President. Martin comes to Truist with more than 20 years of commercial lending and bank management experience, with a proven record of providing exceptional service delivery, client-centered solutions, and community leadership.
“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to Truist,” said Patton Dugas, senior vice president, Greater Georgia market president for Truist. “Ryan knows the Savannah market well, having served clients and communities here for more than two decades. His vast experience in lending, commitment to exceptional client service, and strong relationships with local businesses and organizations make Ryan the perfect person to lead this market.”
“I’m proud and excited to be a part of Truist, a company with a long history serving the Savannah market and a team focused on living our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Martin. “Our purpose is our starting point for every decision, and it’s what makes us different in how we serve our clients and our communities.”
Martin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga., and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga. He was also honored as a Graduate of Distinction from Georgia Banking School at University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.
He is a board member of the Small Business Assistance Corporation and the Georgia Banking School and serves as president of the Savannah Sport Fishing Club. Additionally, Martin volunteers as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America and as a Little League Baseball coach. He resides in Savannah.
