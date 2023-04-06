April 6, 2023 - Truist has announced that Ryan Martin has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Savannah Market President. Martin comes to Truist with more than 20 years of commercial lending and bank management experience, with a proven record of providing exceptional service delivery, client-centered solutions, and community leadership.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to Truist,” said Patton Dugas, senior vice president, Greater Georgia market president for Truist. “Ryan knows the Savannah market well, having served clients and communities here for more than two decades. His vast experience in lending, commitment to exceptional client service, and strong relationships with local businesses and organizations make Ryan the perfect person to lead this market.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.