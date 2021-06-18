June 18, 2021 - BankSouth recently announced the promotion of Sean Spellman as relationship manager for the Savannah market. Spellman is responsible for generating new commercial loans, offering customized and streamlined lending solutions and products to clients, and management of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio. Since joining BankSouth in 2019, Spellman has served as business development officer.
A Savannah native and graduate of Benedictine Military School, Spellman earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Georgia with a focus on international business.
Prior to joining the bank, Spellman worked in financial positions as a staffing manager, commissions analyst, and investment representative both in Georgia and Louisiana.
For BankSouth locations and more information, visit www.banksouth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.