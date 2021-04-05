April 5, 2021 - Colliers International | Savannah recently announced that Sebastian Findlay has been named partner.
“We congratulate Sebastian for the manner in which he has distinguished himself in the commercial real estate industry and the community and are excited to announce his promotion,” said Ashley Smith, SIOR, CCIM, Managing Partner at Colliers International | Savannah. “Sebastian embodies our firm’s mission to deliver solution-driven client services. His commitment to quality, high-level performance, strategic firm growth, and our firm’s culture makes us proud to welcome him as partner.”
Sebastian has over 11 years of commercial real estate experience, the last 4 of which have been as a member of the Colliers International | Savannah brokerage team. Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, he graduated with honors from the University of Manchester in England and holds a Master’s degree in Real Estate Management & Development from Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh. Prior to moving to Savannah, Sebastian spent over 5 years in New York City where he was in commercial brokerage at MHP Real Estate Services.
“Sebastian has been an integral member of our brokerage team, consistently exceeding production goals, and we are excited to see his leadership skills, dedication, and passion for the industry as a member of Colliers Savannah,” stated David Sink, SIOR, a partner with Colliers International | Savannah.
Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.
