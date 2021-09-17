September 20, 2021 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard (SSP) recently announced its partnership with Operation HOPE's national One Million Black Business Initiative (1MBB). This commitment supports the creation of 1 million Black-owned businesses by 2030. Sterling Seacrest Pritchard will support 1MBB by providing Black-owned businesses access to the risk management tools, educational resources, and advisory support needed to understand the insurance related risks they face and how to navigate them successfully. The initiative will help 1MBB participants achieve their long-term goals while also mitigating the risks and challenges unique to Black entrepreneurs.
As one of the largest, privately held Risk Management and Insurance agencies in the US, SSP works in partnership with clients and the community to provide insurance and employee benefits solutions, risk management services, and surety and bonding products customized to today’s dynamic marketplace. SSP is about possibilities, not just policies. That distinction makes the company unique in the risk management and insurance brokerage space. SSP has devoted its practice to pulling risk management and insurance out of the darkness and into the light of positive change combined with an unexpectedly pleasant experience.
“Partnering with Operation Hope on the 1MBB initiative is a great opportunity for us to serve the community we work and live in, support underserved Black-owned entrepreneurs and pursue our DE&I goals,” said Dave Mathews, Partner at SSP. “Our partners and associates are excited for the opportunity to assist program participants with their risk challenges and help them navigate what can be a confusing process.” 1MBB launched in February 2021 and is largely funded through Shopify, the world's second largest e-commerce platform. The movement is part of Operation HOPE's broader mission to promote financial inclusion and dignity, aimed at empowering the underserved of America.
“Here at Operation HOPE, we know and understand the complexities of managing and sustaining a successful business,” said Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant. “That’s why we have partnered with organizations like Sterling Seacrest Pritchard to make sure the Black business owners we are serving have access to all of the resources they need to be successful. We are helping to build Black businesses that will last and spark generational change."
For more information, visit www.sspins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.