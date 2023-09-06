September 6, 2023 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status is exclusive to select agencies participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group.

Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. Sterling Seacrest Pritchard was nominated by either an IIABA-affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.