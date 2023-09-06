September 6, 2023 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status is exclusive to select agencies participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group.
Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. Sterling Seacrest Pritchard was nominated by either an IIABA-affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
“We are honored to be recognized as part of this prestigious list,” says Sterling Seacrest Pritchard President David Paddison. “To be included as one of the nation’s best-performing agencies further exemplifies our commitment to our team, clients, and insurance carrier partners. These are all key components that allow us to provide best-in-class solutions.”
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to participate in the annual study in 2022. Still, only 287 agencies qualified for the honor. The agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories to be chosen.
For more information about Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, visit sspins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.