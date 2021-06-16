June 16, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank recently announced that Susan Stewart has joined the bank as Vice President, Senior Credit Underwriter at the Richmond Hill office. Susan brings over 20 years of banking experience to her new role, helping to lead the credit team across all offices. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ashford and received her Certified Community Bank Credit Analyst designation from the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Susan and her husband, James Hubbard, moved to Richmond Hill in 2019 and are proud parents of their 6 children.
“We are thrilled to add Susan to our growing team. Her experience and professionalism will be great assets to the bank, our customers and the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chief Credit Officer. “The addition of Susan allows for additional capacity in the credit team so that we can continue to deliver decisions quickly to our customers.”
Visit www.GreatOaks.Bank for more information.
