In her new position, Woolridge is responsible for providing retirement education and investment guidance to 401(k) plan participants, offering day-to-day plan support, and assisting plan sponsors in meeting their ongoing fiduciary duties. Prior to joining The Fiduciary Group, she served as a Community Development Associate at the Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) in Savannah, Ga., where she collaborated with the loan production team for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) documents, prepared professional training manuals, produced reports, and oversaw marketing functions.
Earlier in her career, she worked as a Commercial Loan Documentation Clerk at The Heritage Bank and as a Multi-Learning Facilitator and Coordinator at Manufacturing Engineering Systems, Inc. in Hinesville, Ga.
“Teresah has significant experience working with local businesses and understands the importance of client relations, so we are confident that she will be a valuable resource to our 401(k) participants and sponsors,” said Malcolm Butler, President and CEO of The Fiduciary Group. “We’re delighted to welcome such a dedicated professional to our 401(k) team.”
Originally from Hinesville, Ga., Woolridge earned a M.S. in International Studies and International Business from Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea and a B.F.A. in Mass Media from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga. She also earned five certifications from the Corporate Finance Institute as well as an American Bankers Association Certificate in Commercial Banking and Lending and a Credit Builders Alliance Certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.