August 3, 2022 - The Fiduciary Group, a wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., recently hired Teresah Woolridge as a 401(k) Financial Advisor.

In her new position, Woolridge is responsible for providing retirement education and investment guidance to 401(k) plan participants, offering day-to-day plan support, and assisting plan sponsors in meeting their ongoing fiduciary duties. Prior to joining The Fiduciary Group, she served as a Community Development Associate at the Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) in Savannah, Ga., where she collaborated with the loan production team for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) documents, prepared professional training manuals, produced reports, and oversaw marketing functions.

