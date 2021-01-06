January 6, 2021 - Tim Burnsed has joined Great Oaks Bank as Vice President and Commercial Underwriter, supporting both the Richmond Hill and Pooler offices.
Burnsed, who has deep roots in Richmond Hill banking, has extensive experience in credit analysis and portfolio management. He is a 2010 graduate of Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He and his wife Mckenzie live in Guyton with their young son Jameson.
For more information visit www.greatoaks.bank.
