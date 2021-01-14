January 14, 2021 - Colony Bank announced that Tim Hutchings has joined the Company as Vice President, Commercial Banker for its Savannah, Georgia, market.
Hutchings has 11 years of banking experience in the Savannah market, having served the past five years as a Vice President, Principal Business Relationship Manager for Wells Fargo Bank. Prior banking experience includes serving as a Commercial Banking Relationship Manager for SunTrust Bank, and a Branch Manager for Wachovia Bank/Wells Fargo Bank. Hutchings has a Bachelor of Science from Armstrong Atlantic State University. He currently serves on the local advisory council for the Savannah division of Make-A-Wish Georgia and is a member of the school council for South Effingham Middle School. Hutchings and his wife, Sabrina, have two daughters, Savannah and Reese. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, working on old cars and spending time with his family.
Commenting on the announcement, Wesley Olliff, Market President, said, “We are fortunate to add someone with Tim’s leadership to our talented team of bankers in Savannah. His experience and knowledge, specifically in this market, will be a great benefit to our customers. We are excited to welcome Tim to the Colony Bank family and look forward to his contributions in serving the evolving needs of Savannah and its surrounding areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.