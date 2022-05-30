May 30, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) recently announced that Chief Financial Officer, Tom Pace was named Vice-Chair of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)’s Tax & Regulatory Affairs Committee for a two-year term. The Tax & Regulatory Affairs Committee undertakes a proactive legislative and regulatory advocacy program in the areas of tax, finance, employment policy, and other regulatory areas on behalf of ACEC member firms.
ACEC is the voice of the engineering industry headquartered in Washington, DC, with chapters located throughout the United States. With roots dating back more than 100 years, ACEC is a federation of 52 state and regional councils representing more than 600,000 engineers, architects, land surveyors, and other specialists. ACEC’s primary mission is to strengthen the business environment for its member firms through government advocacy, political action, and business education.
Tom joined Thomas & Hutton in 2013 and became a shareholder in 2019. He oversees the company’s financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, human resources, and risk management functions. His previous roles include nearly 30 years of leadership roles with Fortune 100 companies. Tom is a graduate of The Citadel where he received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Fairleigh Dickinson University where he received his Master of Business Administration. Tom is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and is involved in several business and community organizations, including America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, United Way, Savannah Recreation Commission, and Savannah CFO Council.
