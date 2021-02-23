February 23, 2021 - Queensborough National Bank & Trust recently announced the addition of Tony Gray as assistant branch manager at 216 U.S. Hwy 80 W.
Gray has worked in the banking industry since 2007. He has worked at Bank of America, South State Bank and BB&T, where he was the branch manager in Florence, S.C.
Gray has worked with churches to provide financial guidance and seminars. He also worked with the Florence School District to provide financial awareness to students and held seminars for teachers and staff to help with financial growth and education about home ownership.
He earned his Bachelor of Marketing degree with a concentration in accounting from Winthrop University. Tony and his wife, Bethany, live in Savannah and have two kids, Braden, 7, and Aubrey, 2.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is Georgia’s community bank with more than 25 locations throughout Georgia. For more information, visit QNBTrust.bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.