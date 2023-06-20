June 20, 2023 - With the recent opening of their full-service retail branch in Savannah, TC Federal Bank announced the promotion of Trapper Griffith to Senior Vice President, Savannah Market President. Griffith has been leading the TC Federal Commercial Lending team as Senior Vice President since the bank expanded into the Savannah market in 2017. He previously served as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at a southeastern community bank.

“Trapper built the Savannah market from scratch, developing a brand built on trust and certainty,” says Nat Higdon, Executive Vice President and Senior Lender, at TC Federal Bank. “We are excited about the future in Savannah as we continue to grow our customer base while remaining steadfast to our core values.”

