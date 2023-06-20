June 20, 2023 - With the recent opening of their full-service retail branch in Savannah, TC Federal Bank announced the promotion of Trapper Griffith to Senior Vice President, Savannah Market President. Griffith has been leading the TC Federal Commercial Lending team as Senior Vice President since the bank expanded into the Savannah market in 2017. He previously served as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at a southeastern community bank.
“Trapper built the Savannah market from scratch, developing a brand built on trust and certainty,” says Nat Higdon, Executive Vice President and Senior Lender, at TC Federal Bank. “We are excited about the future in Savannah as we continue to grow our customer base while remaining steadfast to our core values.”
In his role as Market President, Griffith will lead the full-service retail branch, now open at 7150 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Unit A. Along with a team of seasoned associates, he will be working to grow deposits, create new business banking relationships, and deepen TC Federal Bank's ties to the Savannah community.
“As a Savannah native, I take a great deal of pride in being able to guide the growth of TC Federal Bank in my hometown,” says Griffith. “I've always believed there was a community banking void in this market and feel that TC Federal Bank is the right company to fill it. Our new full-service retail branch is an important next step in that mission. Our Savannah team is excited to expand our financial services here and I can't wait to build new relationships across the community I call home.”
