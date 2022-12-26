December 26, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has announced the hire of Tucker Compton as a Client Advisor based in the company’s Savannah office. In his role, Tucker will utilize his expertise in the construction, solar, and healthcare industries to focus on the property, casualty, and bonding insurance needs of middle to large sized businesses.

“We are excited to have Tucker Compton join our Sterling Seacrest Pritchard team,” says Partner Nick Puhala. “Tucker’s ample experience and industry expertise are a welcome addition, and we look forward to seeing his positive impact within our community.”

