December 26, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has announced the hire of Tucker Compton as a Client Advisor based in the company’s Savannah office. In his role, Tucker will utilize his expertise in the construction, solar, and healthcare industries to focus on the property, casualty, and bonding insurance needs of middle to large sized businesses.
“We are excited to have Tucker Compton join our Sterling Seacrest Pritchard team,” says Partner Nick Puhala. “Tucker’s ample experience and industry expertise are a welcome addition, and we look forward to seeing his positive impact within our community.”
Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Tucker worked for Brock Insurance Agency in Chattanooga, Tn. He also spent several years working in the insurance industry in Atlanta, including time with Chubb Insurance as a property underwriter and Crawford & Company as a claims adjuster.
Tucker graduated with a BBA in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia. He is certified as a Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and has received his Associate in Claims (AIC) designation.
A native of Savannah, Tucker graduated from Savannah Country Day School. He recently moved back to the Coastal Empire and is an active member of the Telfair Contemporaries.
