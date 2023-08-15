August 15, 2023 - Queensborough National Bank President William Easterlin received the James Collier Award from the Georgia Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the Supreme Court of Georgia, at the Foundation’s annual grants meeting. The award was presented to Easterlin in recognition of his significant contributions to the Foundation since joining its Board in 2004.

Georgia Bar Foundation President Derek White presented the award.

