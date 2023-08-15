August 15, 2023 - Queensborough National Bank President William Easterlin received the James Collier Award from the Georgia Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the Supreme Court of Georgia, at the Foundation’s annual grants meeting. The award was presented to Easterlin in recognition of his significant contributions to the Foundation since joining its Board in 2004.
Georgia Bar Foundation President Derek White presented the award.
“I am pleased to present our highest award to Bill in recognition of his assistance to the Foundation as a counselor and friend for almost 20 years,” said White.
The James Collier Award is reserved for individuals, lawyers or non-lawyers, who have made exceptional efforts to advance the Foundation's primary objective of providing legal assistance to Georgians in need.
“Through his counsel as a banker and his dedication to assisting disadvantaged Georgians, Mr. Easterlin has shown extraordinary support for the Foundation,” White said.
Usually awarded to lawyers, the James Collier Award has been awarded to only one previous banker. Loyd Smith, Senior Vice President with C&S Bank, previously received the award for helping get IOLTA (Interest On Lawyer Trust Accounts) started at the Foundation.
Easterlin became president and CEO of Queensborough National Bank and Trust in 1994, becoming the fourth-generation leader of this community bank established by his great grandfather in 1902. Under his guidance, the bank’s assets have grown from $106 million to nearly $2 billion while operations have expanded to 27 locations with more than 350 employees.
In addition to his work with the Georgia Bar Foundation, Easterlin has served on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta board and currently holds the position of Trustee of the Young Harris College Board, where he serves as Chairman of its Finance Committee. Additionally, since 1999, he has been the Chairman of the Development Authority of Jefferson County and has been involved with the boards of the Jefferson Hospital Authority, the Ogeechee River Keepers Association, and the Phinizy Swamp Center for Water Sciences organization.
Upon receiving the James Collier Award, Easterlin said, "It's a great honor to receive this award from the largest, most prestigious, legal foundation in Georgia. I look forward continuing to work with the Foundation in its efforts to help needful Georgians.”
The Georgia Bar Foundation is the largest legal charity in Georgia, having awarded more than $110 million in grants to law-related organizations assisting Georgians throughout the state. It is the charitable arm of the Supreme Court of Georgia and has assisted hundreds of law-related charities throughout the state. Queensborough National Bank and Trust Company is a community bank founded in 1902 and headquartered in Louisville, Georgia. With nearly 2 billion in assets and a network of 27 locations, the bank is committed to providing exceptional financial services and giving back to the communities it serves.
