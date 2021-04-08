April 8, 2021 - West Construction Company was recently recognized by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) with two Build Georgia Awards for the construction of local projects, the Tybee Island Marine Science Center and the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.
The Tybee Island Marine Center received a prestigious first place honor from the AGC. A state of the art 10,000 square foot facility, the center was designed to “bring the outside in” with 270 degree panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Built for the City of Tybee Island, the center features hands-on exhibits and galleries, an amphitheater, and a number of sustainable design features including a rainwater cistern, locally sourced sustainable building materials, and energy efficient systems. The project team included West Construction, architect Sottile & Sottile, and engineer Kern & Co., LLC.
The Scottish Rite Masonic Center received an award of merit from the AGC for the 2021 Build Georgia Awards. After being located on Bull Street for over 100 years, the new home for one of Savannah’s longest philanthropic organizations is now located off of Chatham Parkway. The new 24,000 square foot facility features a unique combination of old-world materials and craftsmanship with state of the art energy efficient components. The design includes multiple exterior ornamental columns, a detailed brick and cast stone exterior, and the largest hardscape mosaic of the Scottish Rite Double Eagle in North America. Inside, the building features a combination of detailed tile flooring, stained oak trim and casework, a full commercial kitchen, a library, and multiple gathering and ceremonial rooms. The project was designed by Peterson Gordon Architects and Coleman Company served as civil engineers.
AGC Georgia is the leading, statewide trade association representing the commercial construction industry in Georgia. The organization holds an annual awards competition where projects are judged on their ability to demonstrate excellence in several categories including exceptional project safety performance, overcoming the challenges of a difficult project,
innovation in construction techniques and materials, excellence in project management and scheduling, and dedication to client service and customer care. The selection panel includes industry professionals and hundreds of projects are submitted annually.
Award recipients are recognized at the AGC’s annual convention and also featured in a special construction-focused supplement in the June issue of Atlanta Business Chronicle.
For more information about West Construction Company, visit www.westgc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.