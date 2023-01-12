January 12, 2022 - TEDxSavannah, an independently organized, half-day celebration of ideas worth spreading based on the international TED talk phenomenon — is now accepting applications for speakers for the 12th Annual TEDxSavannah event, which will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St. The TEDxSavannah theme for 2023 is Connection.
“We chose Connection as this year’s theme because the pandemic showed all of us the importance of connecting with friends, family, co-workers and our community as a whole,” explained TEDxSavannah organizing committee member Karla Jennings. “Connection has many different meanings, so we look forward to seeing how our speakers bring their own perspective and experiences to this engaging theme.”
The first-ever TEDxSavannah Speaker Application Workshop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus, Solms Hall, Room 110. This event is free and open to the public. Please register at TEDxSavannah.com.
Each TEDxSavannah speaker is limited to a maximum of 12 minutes to present an interesting talk influenced by the theme and of interest to the Savannah community. Live talks will be filmed and posted on the TEDx Talks YouTube channel following the event.
All speakers must submit an online application and be available for rehearsals and coaching sessions. In their application, prospective speakers will need to communicate how the theme will drive the content of their TEDx talk.
The speaker application deadline is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Speakers cannot promote businesses or endorse products during their TEDx talk.
Visit tedxsavannah.com to submit an application and to review the speaker guidelines.
