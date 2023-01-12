tedxsav.png

January 12, 2022 - TEDxSavannah, an independently organized, half-day celebration of ideas worth spreading based on the international TED talk phenomenon — is now accepting applications for speakers for the 12th Annual TEDxSavannah event, which will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St. The TEDxSavannah theme for 2023 is Connection.  

“We chose Connection as this year’s theme because the pandemic showed all of us the importance of connecting with friends, family, co-workers and our community as a whole,” explained TEDxSavannah organizing committee member Karla Jennings. “Connection has many different meanings, so we look forward to seeing how our speakers bring their own perspective and experiences to this engaging theme.”

