June 4, 2021 - Security Sales & Integration recently named scDataCom the 2021 winner for the Sammy Awards Installer of the Year for small to midsize company. The SAMMY Awards program, now in its 26th year, is the only one of its kind in the security industry to recognize and honor dealers and integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence. scDataCom was selected as 1 of 5 finalists in the most prestigious category and was chosen from a pool of over 160+ applicants from across the country.
“Our entire team is delighted” says Alaina Meyer, Founder and Vice President of scDataCom. “Being recognized by such a prestigious organization as the ‘best in industry’ is a huge honor and was hard earned by every single team member’s unwavering commitment to excellence in every endeavour. We are learning and growing every day, and we look forward to earning many more accolades for our small but mighty team as we conquer new challenges.”
Security Sales & Integration will profile the SAMMY winners in the June issue, and the Installers of the Year and Integrated Installation of the Year case studies will be featured in July’s Best of the Best Issue. The annual awards gala, usually hosted during ISC West in Las Vegas, was held virtually due to uncertainty regarding occupancy limits and protocols related to COVID-19.
