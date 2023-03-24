March 24, 2023 - Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired the Savannah Yacht Center, a superyacht storage and service destination, in a transaction where consideration took the form of securities in Safe Harbor's parent company, Sun Communities Inc. 

"This is an outstanding addition to our network. The world's largest vessels have historically been forced to cross the Atlantic for certain services. This facility allows us to serve them with excellence here in the United States and inside the Safe Harbor network," said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.