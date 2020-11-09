November 9, 2020 - Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 3rd Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition. The event, which is Savannah SCORE’s kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank,” took place on November 6. The goal of the event is to promote entrepreneurism and small business in the Savannah area, and help create new local businesses and jobs.
“Eight finalists were chosen from a field of 41 aspiring local entrepreneurs and given the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. All our finalists did a great job pitching their ideas. The choice was difficult but our judges did a tremendous job selecting our three winners,” Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair said.
The three “BizPitch Savannah™ 2020” winners are:
Malena Gauss / Lammergeier Glass Recycling
The first glass recycling company in The Coastal Empire, Lammergeier Glass Recycling is leading efforts to reduce glass waste by offering commercial and residential curbside glass collection services and transfer of the glass to recycling facilities.
Jamal Lawrence, MD / Harvest Health MD
Harvest Health MD (HHMD) will be Savannah’s first black-owned, membership-based Direct Primary Care (DPC) office, providing full-scope primary care medical services, as well as health and wellness services, to Savannah’s diverse population.
Amy and Scott Pierce / My Nurse Now
The area’s first and only agency to provide Urgent Care services at home, My Nurse Now offers a wide variety of in-person medical, nursing, and therapy services, as well as telemedicine-based services, to individuals who cannot easily travel to receive the urgent care they need or would prefer to receive care in the comfort and safety of their own home.
“Thanks to our generous sponsors and professional services donors, each winner received cash and donated professional services valued at over $13,000 to help them launch their new businesses.” Siegel noted.
The members of the BizPitch Savannah™ 2020 panel of judges were:
Lisa Narcisse - Vice President, Cluster Market Leader IV, BB&T now Truist
Courtney Rawlins – Director of Operations, Stafford Media Group and President, Buy Local Savannah
Dr. Brent Stubbs – Vice President of Economic Development, Savannah Technical College
Tersh Blissett – President of ServiceEmperor.com, and Past President, Savannah Small Business Chamber of Commerce
Yvonne Jouffrault - startup founder, advisor, and product expert; Director of Marketing for Coastal Voice; and co-founder of TechSAV
BizPitch Savannah™ 2020 is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE. SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners.
