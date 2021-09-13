September 13, 2021 - Got an idea for a unique, exciting new product or service? Then consider applying to become a contestant at Savannah SCORE’s Fourth Annual BizPitch Savannah™ entrepreneurial competition. A kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank,” BizPitch Savannah™ offers aspiring local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at over $10,000.
Applicants’ businesses can either be a new start-up or, if you have an existing business, you must have obtained your Chatham County business license after May 1, 2020. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and agree to locate their new business in Chatham County. Applications will be accepted from Friday, Sept. 10 through midnight, Monday, Oct. 4. A non-refundable $25 application fee is payable at the time of submission. Competition rules and the online application form are available at http://bizpitchsavannah.com.
Eight finalists will be selected and announced on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Center, 13040 Abercorn Street, Savannah, on Friday, November 5, from 4-6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend at no charge. Three winners will be selected. Each will receive cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
“BizPitch Savannah™ 2021” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and is one of the only Diamond Level SCORE chapters in the country.
