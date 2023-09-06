Sept. 6 - 27 HunterMaclean Attorneys Listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2024.jpg

Sarah H. Lamar, Frank S. Macgill, Christopher W. Phillips, David F. Sipple, Harold B. Yellin.

September 6, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, has announced that 27 attorneys from the firm were recently selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2024.  

Best Lawyers is an annual publication that recognizes attorneys for exemplary achievements in their areas of practice. Attorneys are selected through peer-review surveys that have been completed by thousands of leading lawyers who confidentially evaluate their peers. 

