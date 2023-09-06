September 6, 2023 - HunterMaclean, a law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, has announced that 27 attorneys from the firm were recently selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2024.
Best Lawyers is an annual publication that recognizes attorneys for exemplary achievements in their areas of practice. Attorneys are selected through peer-review surveys that have been completed by thousands of leading lawyers who confidentially evaluate their peers.
The HunterMaclean attorneys selected for Best Lawyers in 2024 are:
Saunders Aldridge – Commercial Litigation
David M. Burkoff – Commercial Litigation
Thomas S. Cullen – Corporate Law
T. Mills Fleming – Health Care Law, Immigration Law
Allan C. Galis – Litigation - Insurance, Litigation - Real Estate, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Bradley M. Harmon – Litigation - Construction
Edward O. Henneman, Jr. – Real Estate Law
Wade W. Herring, II – Employment Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment
John M. Hewson, III – Corporate Law
Christopher R. Jordan – Railroad Law
Randall A. Jordan – Railroad Law
Shawn A. Kachmar – Employment Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Employee Benefits Law
Sarah H. Lamar – Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management
Nicholas J. Laybourn – Litigation - Construction, Commercial Litigation
Frank S. Macgill – Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Kirby G. Mason – Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
Diana J. P. McKenzie – Information Technology Law
Colin A. McRae – Admiralty and Maritime Law
Christopher W. Phillips – Construction Law, Litigation - Construction, Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
David F. Sipple – Admiralty and Maritime Law
Joseph F. Strength – Real Estate Law
Ron D. Talley – Environmental Law, Real Estate Law
Harold B. Yellin – Corporate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
Arnold C. Young – Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Attorneys recognized as “Ones to Watch” are earlier in their career and have typically been in practice for five to nine years. These individuals are also selected by peer review and recognized for outstanding professional excellence in private practice. HunterMaclean attorneys recognized in this category include:
Five HunterMaclean attorneys were also recognized in this year’s publication as “Lawyer of the Year,” which includes a single lawyer in each practice area and geographic location:
Sarah H. Lamar – Employment Law - Management
Frank S. Macgill – Trusts and Estates
Christopher W. Phillips – Litigation - Construction
David F. Sipple – Admiralty and Maritime Law
Harold B. Yellin – Real Estate Law
Published in almost 75 countries, Best Lawyers is regarded as a reliable and unbiased source for legal referrals by the media and the public, as well as within the legal profession. Attorneys are not permitted to pay a fee for inclusion or consideration as part of Best Lawyers.
