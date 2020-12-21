December 21, 2020 - Buy Local Savannah recently presented its 2020 Membership Awards during its annual holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Ghost Coast Distillery. Buy Local recognizes three outstanding members each year for their accomplishments and growth.
This year’s award recipients were Ray Williams of Thoroughbred Communications (Quality Rock Q105.3), who received the “Bunny Ware Friend of Buy Local” award; Bryan Dasher of Re-enlighten, who was honored with the “Advocate of the Year” award; and Thomas Hinely and Kristen Harkleroad of Capital Bee Company, who were awarded “Business of the Year.”
Buy Local congratulates these local business leaders and thanks them for their dedicated support of local businesses and the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.