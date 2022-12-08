GRIT FB-Cover.jpg

December 8, 2022 - GRIT, The Creative Coast’s innovation conference, brings together the best and brightest entrepreneurs, technologists, makers, creatives, leaders, and change agents in the region. Formerly called Geekend, the 2023 event is returning after a two-year hiatus as GRIT, and will include exciting keynote presentations, panels, and access to new ideas and people to spark attendees’ momentum. The event is set to take place from January 26th to 28th at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. 

Mariah Hay, former CXO at Help Scout and VP of Product at Pluralsight, will take the stage as a keynote speaker. Hay will share her experience designing products for tech education, the choices her teams have made to avoid weaponization (i.e. - using data about an individual's learning patterns to judge them and block opportunities for jobs and advancement), and how human centered design can inform the ethical underpinnings of our missions, our companies, and our bottom lines. 

