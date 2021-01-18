January 18, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah will host its first luncheon of 2021 on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah.
This month’s guest speaker will be Dr. Sanjay Iyer, Assistant Medical Director of Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room. Dr. Iyer will lead a conversation about the coronavirus, with up-to-date information for business leaders as we begin the new year.
The luncheon will also feature the Buy Local Marketplace, showcasing member businesses, and the introduction of the 2021 Board of Directors. Networking will begin outdoors at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. when the presentation begins. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing protocols will be in place.
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Due to safety protocols, seating is limited and the event is expected to sell out, so attendees are encouraged to register now.
