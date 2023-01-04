January 4, 2022 - GRIT is gearing up for an exciting event Jan. 26-28, 2023 at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. The two-day event will highlight innovators and thought leaders from diverse industries across the city and beyond. The Creative Coast is thrilled to announce 2023 GRIT panels covering the following topics.
Learn how local business owners/entrepreneurs and their companies are doing their part to reduce climate change with “The Eco-Friendly Business: Transform Your Business, Save the Planet.” Panelists include…
Charlie Brazil, Old Town Trolley Tours
Nick Deffley, City of Savannah
Katie Rodgers-Hubbard, Litefoot Company
Robert Gadd, OnPoint Digital
Moderator: Meredith Stone, Designer/Realtor
During the “Beyond Bored Apes: NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) for the Arts, Entertainment & For Good,” learn how to transform your business and your financial footprint through NFTs. Featured panelists are…
Taylor McKnight, Perk Shop
Blakely Scott, UX Designer
James Sidletsky, USCB
Find out how four local bar and restaurant owners have survived and thrived in an increasingly difficult marketplace with the “Food for Thought Restaurant Panel.” Panelists are…
Monique Silén, Kayak Kafe
Trey Wilder, Treylor Park
Alton Brecker, Bubbly Savannah
Amanda Russ, Pomodori
Moderator: Jessie Blanco, Eat It & Like It
The “Investor Panel” will feature the Startup Stage pitch competition judges, angel investors, and venture capitalists. They’ll discuss what the current funding environment is like, what they look for in startups, what current deal terms look like, and more. The judges and panelists include…
Julianne Roseman, Plug and Play Tech Center
Bill Glenn, Fernwood Holdings
Bill Nussey, Engage Ventures
Jim Goodlett, Ariel Southeast Angel Partners/Morris Technology
Moderator: Jen Bonnett, The Creative Coast
SHE HUSTLES is both an event and a community that offers Savannah's women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. The Creative Coast is bringing the community together at the GRIT Conference for a “SHE HUSTLES Panel” featuring…
Mary Githens, Latin Chicks
Jesse Dillon, SEDA
Shannon GaNun, The Current
Alethia Jones, AYJ Consulting Services
Moderator: Whitney Gilliard, Gilliard and Co.
This “Metaverse and Web3 Panel” aims to demystify these technologies by sharing examples of how companies use these tools in real-world applications, beyond gaming, and in the present. Hear from experts working in healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and education. Featured panelists include…
Mike Morgan, Really-Virtual
Richard Ward, McKinsey
Teri Yarbrow, SCAD
Moderator: Chris Davis, Go Block
Those interested in attending the GRIT Conference can purchase Early Bird tickets for $99 through Jan. 5, 2023, at www.thegritconference.com.
Want to score a FREE ticket to GRIT? Apply to volunteer until Jan. 15, 2023. Find details and apply by visiting the Volunteer Portal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.