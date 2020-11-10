November 10, 2020 - The City of Savannah will offer two free virtual business classes in December through The Entrepreneurial Center.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 12-1 p.m., How to Write a Business Plan will cover the steps necessary to write an effective business plan for use in the development, growth and financing of your business. The Zoom.com meeting number is: 816 3701 1254, password: 355041.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12-1 p.m., Financial Resources for Business will help participants learn where your business can find financing for start-up and growth as well as how to prepare yourself and what lenders will require. The Zoom.com meeting number is: 848 8440 5235, password: 551914.
For more information on either program, visit savannahga.gov or email cbiathrow@savannahga.gov.
