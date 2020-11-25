November 25, 2020 - The 8th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County, presented by Wells Fargo and Savannah SCORE, will be held virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
The event will take place from 1 – 2:30 p.m. on SCORE Savannah’s Facebook page. This will be a landmark event as the benchmarks to be presented will go down in the history books due to the pandemic. The benchmarks will be given to the Georgia Historical Society for their Covid-19 gallery collection.
Nine area experts will present their information on Savannah’s growth in the small business community over this past year. One representative from each industry will report on the current local statistics in Chatham County. Each speaker will have 2-3 minutes to present their information. The panel of speakers will then discuss the implications of the data presented and how it relates to the local Small Business Community. Audience questions are encouraged.
“It’s important that our small business community gets information they need to help them in making business decisions for the coming year and beyond, especially in these uncertain times,” said event co-founder Marjorie Young, president of Carriage Trade Public Relations. “Data provided during the forum hopefully will enhance that process.”
The 2020 State of Small Business in Chatham County presenters are:
SPEAKER: Michael Toma, Ph.D., Professor of economics at Georgia Southern University in Savannah
Topic: Small Business Employment Stats
SPEAKER: Michael Owens, CEO of Tourism Leadership Council
TOPIC: Tourism business
SPEAKER: Rhett Mouchet, Associate Broker, Colliers International Savannah
TOPIC: Commercial Real Estate Trends
SPEAKER: Mike Rose, Development Liaison Manager, City of Savannah
TOPIC: Local Growth in Construction
SPEAKER: Charles Bowen, Corporate / Entertainment Attorney at The Bowen Law Group
TOPIC: Film Industry in Savannah
SPEAKER: Lee Beckman, Ports Authority, Garden City terminal
TOPIC: How much freight was shipped to Savannah this year.
SPEAKER: Victoria Saxton, CFO of the Small Business Assistance Corporation
TOPIC: Small Business Access to Capital in the Savannah Region
SPEAKER: Keith Fletcher, KRF Associates
TOPIC: Tech
SPEAKER: David Maxwell, Senior Director of Finance, City of Savannah
TOPIC: Business Taxation in Savannah
The event will be moderated by Marjorie Young, Founder of Carriage Trade Public Relations® and Joe Marchese, Founder of Joe Marchese Commercial Construction.
If you are interested in speaking with a SCORE mentor about your business ideas or needs, or if you are interested in becoming a SCORE mentor, call (912)-652-4335 or visit our website at www.savannah.score.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.