November 3, 2020 - Somi Benson-Jaja, voted 2020’s Best Photographer by Savannah Magazine, recently announced the 2nd Annual Shots & Headshots with Shot by Somi Studios, an event benefiting United Way of the Coastal Empire. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5–7 p.m. at the Mansion on Forsyth Park, located at 700 Drayton Street in Savannah.
Guests are asked to make a $10 suggested donation to benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire, and will then enjoy a complimentary shot and hors d'oeuvres courtesy of the Mansion on Forsyth Park as well as live music by LaFaye. The Shot by Somi Studios team will be taking headshots at the event, which will be available for purchase for $50 each. All headshot proceeds will be donated to United Way. Donations for the event can be made in advance at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/exOUDQ?vid=dkjto or text SOMI to 40403 to donate.
“United Way does an amazing job providing resources to organizations that help our community and we want to do our part to help those in need,” said Somi Benson-Jaja, Owner/Photographer, Shot by Somi Studios.
